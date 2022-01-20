Krista Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Krista Brown, CRNP
Krista Brown, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Krista Brown's Office Locations
University of Maryland Medical System29 S PACA ST, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6792
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A true Blessing!!:) NP Krista Brown is very knowledgeable and direct, just what you need and should want from any primary care professional. I am thankful to have found her and it's not far from my home.
About Krista Brown, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699771428
Krista Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krista Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Krista Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.