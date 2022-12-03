See All Pediatricians in Grand Haven, MI
Krista Delong, PA-C

Pediatrics
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Krista Delong, PA-C

Krista Delong, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. 

Krista Delong works at Spectrum Health Med Group in Grand Haven, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Krista Delong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health Pointe
    15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 935-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-1925
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Krista is great! She is kind and listens well. She was able to give solutions to our problem.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Krista Delong, PA-C
    About Krista Delong, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144260266
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Krista Delong, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krista Delong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Krista Delong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Krista Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Krista Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Delong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Delong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Delong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

