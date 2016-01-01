See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Krista Garza, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Krista Garza, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Krista Garza, NP

Krista Garza, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Krista Garza works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carole Buhts, MSN
Carole Buhts, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Krista Garza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Associates
    1720 W Broadway Ste 107, Louisville, KY 40203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 340-5900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Krista Garza?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Krista Garza, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Krista Garza, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Krista Garza to family and friends

    Krista Garza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Krista Garza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Krista Garza, NP.

    About Krista Garza, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881766269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Krista Garza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Krista Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Krista Garza works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Krista Garza’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Krista Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Krista Garza, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.