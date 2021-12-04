Krista Jordan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krista Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Krista Jordan
Krista Jordan is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Private Clinic
Krista Jordan, Ph.D. and Associates2222 Western Trails Blvd Ste 103, Austin, TX 78745 Directions
Dr. Krista Jordan's post doctoral training has been a fantastic experience. Krista is an embodiment of life-long learning, and she instills the values of striving for improvement and continual self-reflection in all of her post docs. Krista's private practice has been thriving in Austin for over 20 years, and I was fortunate to have a full caseload within a few months of working with Krista. Her incredible depth of skill and knowledge spans from modern psychodynamic theory to PACT couples therapy, both of which have improved my skill as a clinician. Not only does Krista provide a rich supervision experience, she also works with her post docs to foster and develop a fully functioning private practice by the time you finish post doctoral training. I highly recommend this training experience!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275623357
- Private Clinic
- Children's Med Ctr Dallas
- Uc Colordao Springs
Krista Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Krista Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Jordan.
