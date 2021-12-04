See All Clinical Psychologists in Austin, TX
Krista Jordan

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Krista Jordan is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Private Clinic

Krista Jordan works at Krista Jordan, Ph.D. and Associates in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Krista Jordan, Ph.D. and Associates
    2222 Western Trails Blvd Ste 103, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Krista Jordan

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275623357
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Private Clinic
Internship
  • Children's Med Ctr Dallas
Undergraduate School
  • Uc Colordao Springs
Frequently Asked Questions

Krista Jordan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krista Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Krista Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Krista Jordan works at Krista Jordan, Ph.D. and Associates in Austin, TX. View the full address on Krista Jordan’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Krista Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Jordan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

