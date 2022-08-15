Krista Krause has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Krista Krause, FNP
Overview of Krista Krause, FNP
Krista Krause, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Krista Krause works at
Krista Krause's Office Locations
Christian Health Service of Syracuse Inc.3200 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206 Directions (315) 433-9999
Ratings & Reviews
She is AMAZING! She listens to you, treats you with care and empathy. Explains everything in a way that you understand and takes her time with her patients. I love being her patient.
About Krista Krause, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710473632
Krista Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Krista Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Krause.
