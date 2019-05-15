Dr. Krista Moe, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Moe, PHD
Dr. Krista Moe, PHD is a Psychologist in Lexington, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-5525
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Excellent all around. A skilled clinician and an obviously compassionate individual. I had no expectations of my visit. I left feeling that I’d met an important individual who will be able to help make sense of a bad situation. If you have to wait for an appointment (as someone else said on here), it’s advisable to wait. You then can get on her regular schedule for future appointments.
- 1891079794
Dr. Moe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
