Kristal Nessa, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kristal Nessa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kristal Nessa works at Box Canyon Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Box Canyon Primary Care
    2647 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 363-5575
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kristal Nessa, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508802075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristal Nessa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristal Nessa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristal Nessa works at Box Canyon Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kristal Nessa’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kristal Nessa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristal Nessa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristal Nessa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristal Nessa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

