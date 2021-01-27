Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shropshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC
Overview
Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC is a Chiropractor in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Shropshire works at
Locations
Shropshire Chiropractic Inc.2530 F St Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 864-7999
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shropshire does a wonderful job at fixing and keeping my back in tip top shape
About Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
- California State University, Bakersfield
