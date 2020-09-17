Kristel Gibbons, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristel Gibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristel Gibbons, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristel Gibbons, FNP
Kristel Gibbons, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Kristel Gibbons works at
Kristel Gibbons' Office Locations
New Horizon Medical Associates3403 Tazewell Pike Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 689-9966
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough and takes time to answer questions. I loved her!
About Kristel Gibbons, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508171505
Kristel Gibbons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristel Gibbons accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristel Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Kristel Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristel Gibbons.
