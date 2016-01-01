Kristen Boardman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Boardman, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Boardman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1500 E Medical Center Dr 3 Floor Ctr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 615-2030
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Boardman?
About Kristen Boardman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295853281
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Boardman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Boardman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Boardman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Boardman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Boardman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.