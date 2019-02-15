Kristen Carpenter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Carpenter, WHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristen Carpenter, WHNP-BC
Kristen Carpenter, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Morgantown, WV.
Kristen Carpenter works at
Kristen Carpenter's Office Locations
Susan C Capelle MD Pllc3496 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-7075
Ratings & Reviews
Kristen is probably the best gynecological care provider I have ever had. She is very willing to listen to her patients and truly seems to have passion for her field. She is very approachableand made me feel super comfortable in her hands, which was great for me as I am usually a little nervous in doctor's offices. Kristen is truly a wonderful care provider and a great person and I could not recommend her enough!
About Kristen Carpenter, WHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376932673
Kristen Carpenter works at
