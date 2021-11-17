Dr. Kristen Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Patterson, MD
Dr. Kristen Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Patterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Grace Surgical Hospital7509 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 725-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Dr. Patterson was amazing and helpful through my whole pregnancy, even though I had a complicated case. I will recommend her to everyone in the future!
About Dr. Kristen Patterson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1063637650
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.