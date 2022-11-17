See All Neurologists in Englewood, CO
Kristen Demaria, ACNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristen Demaria, ACNP

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kristen Demaria, ACNP

Kristen Demaria, ACNP is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. 

Kristen Demaria works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Englewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kristen Demaria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Sky Neurology at Swedish Medical Center
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 781-4485
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristen Demaria?

    Nov 17, 2022
    My appointment with Kristin was fantastic. Everything was the best I could hope for. She was timely, thorough, empathetic and very knowledgeable. I would wholeheartedly recommend her!
    Ryan Mitchell — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristen Demaria, ACNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristen Demaria, ACNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristen Demaria to family and friends

    Kristen Demaria's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristen Demaria

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristen Demaria, ACNP.

    About Kristen Demaria, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225684129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Demaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Demaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Demaria works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Kristen Demaria’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kristen Demaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Demaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Demaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Demaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristen Demaria, ACNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.