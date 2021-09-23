See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Kristen Dixon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristen Dixon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Kristen Dixon works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doral Dental Specialist
    4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achalasia
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Achalasia
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2021
    I have had multiple visits with Kristen Dixon over the past 3 years. Kristen is thorough, patient, a great listener, timely and kind. Her depth of knowledge helped pin down my diagnosis when I was struggling with my health. She and her assistant, Linda, have been above and beyond helpful to me. I am forever grateful.
    L N Boulier — Sep 23, 2021
    About Kristen Dixon, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417940701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Dixon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Dixon works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Kristen Dixon’s profile.

    Kristen Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Dixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

