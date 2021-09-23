Kristen Dixon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Dixon, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Dixon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Kristen Dixon works at
Locations
-
1
Doral Dental Specialist4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 398-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Dixon?
I have had multiple visits with Kristen Dixon over the past 3 years. Kristen is thorough, patient, a great listener, timely and kind. Her depth of knowledge helped pin down my diagnosis when I was struggling with my health. She and her assistant, Linda, have been above and beyond helpful to me. I am forever grateful.
About Kristen Dixon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417940701
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Dixon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Dixon works at
Kristen Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.