Kristen Farrell, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristen Farrell, APRN
Kristen Farrell, APRN is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Middletown, CT.
Kristen Farrell works at
Kristen Farrell's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group420 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 696-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Windham Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristen Farrell, APRN
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1396151858
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Farrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Farrell.
