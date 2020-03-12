Kristen John accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen John, LMFT
Overview
Kristen John, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Altoona, PA.
Locations
Kristen Ann John304 Frankstown Rd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 932-1674
Kristen Ann John767 Scotch Valley Rd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Directions (814) 932-1674
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After a very traumatic accident I had a lot of ups and downs. Kris has helped me tremendously find my way out of the bad days. I was very sceptical of seeking help from a stranger but after meeting her I felt like she was family. I believe she has my best interests at heart and would recommend her to anyone that seeks help.
About Kristen John, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kristen John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen John.
