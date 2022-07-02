See All Nurse Practitioners in Somerville, MA
Kristen Kiely, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Overview of Kristen Kiely, NP

Kristen Kiely, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Somerville, MA. 

Kristen Kiely works at Atrius Health in Somerville, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristen Kiely's Office Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 629-6330
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Kristen is probably my favorite medical professional I have ever seen. She is friendly and easy to talk to. Most importantly, she makes you feel like she genuinely cares about you both as a patient and a person. She makes you feel comfortable in what can normally be an awkward visit. She talks you through everything she is doing during the exam and is very professional.
    About Kristen Kiely, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114277498
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Kiely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Kiely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Kiely works at Atrius Health in Somerville, MA. View the full address on Kristen Kiely’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristen Kiely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Kiely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Kiely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Kiely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

