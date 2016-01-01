See All Physicians Assistants in West Bloomfield, MI
Kristen Krueger, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristen Krueger, PA is a Physician Assistant in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Kristen Krueger works at internal medicine and primary care specialists in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zvi Levran MD PC
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1010, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 668-0900
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Kristen Krueger, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891800769
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Krueger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Krueger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Krueger works at internal medicine and primary care specialists in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Kristen Krueger’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristen Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Krueger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

