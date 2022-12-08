Kristen Lehmbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Lehmbeck, FNP
Overview of Kristen Lehmbeck, FNP
Kristen Lehmbeck, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Kristen Lehmbeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kristen Lehmbeck's Office Locations
-
1
Genesis OB/GYN2424 N Wyatt Dr Ste 260, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-8080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Lehmbeck?
I see both Kristen and Dr Wester. Kristen is always very up front with me which I appreciate. She has been absolutely wonderful during my prenatal care.
About Kristen Lehmbeck, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316339203
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Lehmbeck accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Lehmbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Lehmbeck works at
19 patients have reviewed Kristen Lehmbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Lehmbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Lehmbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Lehmbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.