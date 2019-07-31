See All Nurse Practitioners in West Des Moines, IA
Kristen Little, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristen Little, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kristen Little, ARNP

Kristen Little, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Des Moines, IA. 

Kristen Little works at UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN - Lakeview in West Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kristen Little's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unitypoint Clinic Obgyn - Lakeview
    6000 University Ave Ste 203, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-2200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristen Little?

    Jul 31, 2019
    Always takes extra time to explain things, very knowledgeable
    — Jul 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristen Little, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristen Little, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristen Little to family and friends

    Kristen Little's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristen Little

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristen Little, ARNP.

    About Kristen Little, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316925720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Little has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Little works at UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN - Lakeview in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Kristen Little’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Kristen Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristen Little, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.