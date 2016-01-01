Kristen Mack accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Mack, APRN
Overview of Kristen Mack, APRN
Kristen Mack, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Smith, AR.
Kristen Mack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kristen Mack's Office Locations
-
1
Horizon Adolescent Treatment Center3113 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 478-6664
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Mack?
About Kristen Mack, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477905214
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Mack works at
Kristen Mack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Mack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.