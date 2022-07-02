Kristen Maritato, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Maritato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen Maritato, PA-C
Overview
Kristen Maritato, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scranton, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1789 N Keyser Ave # B, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 969-1904
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kristen is pleasant, kind, and professional. She listens well and takes time to understand the patient's concerns.
About Kristen Maritato, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225466899
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Maritato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Maritato accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Maritato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Kristen Maritato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Maritato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Maritato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Maritato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.