Kristen Morgan, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristen Morgan, APRN

Kristen Morgan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Kristen Morgan works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristen Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uofl Physicians - Primary Care - Southend Medical Clinic
    5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 447-3242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Stacy Allen — Jan 21, 2021
    About Kristen Morgan, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083967285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Morgan works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Kristen Morgan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kristen Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

