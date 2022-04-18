See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD

Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD is an Optometrist in Arcadia, CA. 

Dr. Murakami works at Clarity Advanced Optometry in Arcadia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murakami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clarity Advanced Optometry
    400 S Baldwin Ave Ste 116, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-2717

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 18, 2022
Went in for my annual eye exam at the LensCrafters in Santa Anita Westfield Mall and had my vision checked by Dr. Murakami. She was friendly and thorough in explaining her findings. Would highly recommend her!
— Apr 18, 2022
Photo: Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD
About Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225513864
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Murakami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murakami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murakami works at Clarity Advanced Optometry in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murakami’s profile.

Dr. Murakami has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakami.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murakami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murakami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

