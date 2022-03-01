Overview of Kristen Murusky, APRN

Kristen Murusky, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Kristen Murusky works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Haven, CT with other offices in Branford, CT, Hamden, CT and Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.