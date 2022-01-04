See All Dermatologists in Hattiesburg, MS
Kristen Richardson, PA-C

Dermatology
4.9 (122)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristen Richardson, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley.

Kristen Richardson works at Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Hattiesburg in Hattiesburg, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Hattiesburg
    102 E Hospital Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 674-9703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forrest General Hospital
  • Merit Health Wesley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Surgery
Acne Treatment
Acne
Acne Surgery
Acne Treatment

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Compulsive Scalp Picking Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
miraDry Treatment for Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Scalp Conditions Chevron Icon
Scalp Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Richardson is so kind and makes you feel as if you’ve known her for years! She provides the best care, and the most accurate diagnosis! She has helped clear up my skin and give me back my confidence!
    Kaitlyn C. — Jan 04, 2022
    About Kristen Richardson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043634702
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Richardson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Richardson works at Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Hattiesburg in Hattiesburg, MS. View the full address on Kristen Richardson’s profile.

    122 patients have reviewed Kristen Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

