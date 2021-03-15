See All Nurse Practitioners in Humble, TX
Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C

Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX. 

Kristen Sheldon works at Wellspire Medical Group in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Kristen Sheldon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspire Medical Group
    17903 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 201, Humble, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 812-1846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Humble Care Center
    8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 101, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-7173
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2021
    You can tell she cares about you. Always has great information.
    Arlie Cooper — Mar 15, 2021
    Photo: Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C
    About Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831599018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Sheldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Sheldon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Sheldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Sheldon works at Wellspire Medical Group in Humble, TX. View the full address on Kristen Sheldon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristen Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Sheldon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Sheldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Sheldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

