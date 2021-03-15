Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Sheldon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C
Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX.
Kristen Sheldon works at
Kristen Sheldon's Office Locations
-
1
Wellspire Medical Group17903 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 201, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 812-1846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Humble Care Center8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 101, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-7173Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Sheldon?
You can tell she cares about you. Always has great information.
About Kristen Sheldon, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831599018
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Sheldon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Sheldon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Sheldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Sheldon works at
5 patients have reviewed Kristen Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Sheldon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Sheldon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Sheldon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.