Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristen Sherman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Kirkland, WA.
Dr. Sherman works at
Evergreen Neuroscience Institute12039 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-3140
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Almost 20 years ago I met with Kristy weekly for two years at the UWMC. Life got better. Had some issues 6 years ago. Met with her for a half-dozen visits and worked through those issues. More stuff has come up and I will meet with her again soon.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1144305962
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University Of Iowa, Doctorate In Clinical Psychology
