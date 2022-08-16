See All Phlebologists in Paramus, NJ
Kristen Socha, MS

Phlebology
5.0 (70)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristen Socha, MS is a Phlebologist in Paramus, NJ. 

Kristen Socha works at Chuback Vein Center in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chuback Vein Center
    205 Robin Rd Ste 333, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 591-4028
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Injection Sclerotherapy
Botox® Injection
Injection Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2022
    Kristen is so professional and so kind. The office is state of the art! You will not be disappointed! I am so happy with my services.
    M. M. — Aug 16, 2022
    About Kristen Socha, MS

    • Phlebology
    • English
    • 1962563619
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Tech
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Socha, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Socha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Socha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Socha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Socha works at Chuback Vein Center in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Kristen Socha’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Kristen Socha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Socha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Socha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Socha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.