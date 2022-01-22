Kristen Stehle, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Stehle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen Stehle, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristen Stehle, APRN
Kristen Stehle, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Lyme, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
Kristen Stehle's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group8 Vista Dr Ste 2, Old Lyme, CT 06371 Directions (860) 434-8847
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kristen always takes the time to answer all of my questions and concerns. When I reach out to Kristen on My Chart Plus she always responds back to me in a timely fashion. I have recommended Kristen to family and friends. Office staff is great!
About Kristen Stehle, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760502397
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Stehle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Stehle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Stehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Kristen Stehle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Stehle.
