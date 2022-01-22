See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Old Lyme, CT
Kristen Stehle, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristen Stehle, APRN

Internal Medicine
4.9 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristen Stehle, APRN

Kristen Stehle, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Lyme, CT. 

Kristen Stehle works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Old Lyme, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kristen Stehle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    8 Vista Dr Ste 2, Old Lyme, CT 06371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 434-8847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristen Stehle?

    Jan 22, 2022
    Kristen always takes the time to answer all of my questions and concerns. When I reach out to Kristen on My Chart Plus she always responds back to me in a timely fashion. I have recommended Kristen to family and friends. Office staff is great!
    Susan Richardson — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristen Stehle, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kristen Stehle, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristen Stehle to family and friends

    Kristen Stehle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristen Stehle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristen Stehle, APRN.

    About Kristen Stehle, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760502397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Stehle, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Stehle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Stehle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Stehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Stehle works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Old Lyme, CT. View the full address on Kristen Stehle’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Kristen Stehle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Stehle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Stehle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Stehle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristen Stehle, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.