Kristen Stirling, APN is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN.
Tennessee Telederm73 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 527-8140Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kristen is an amazing dermatologist. She knows her stuff. She has helped me when she was a part of another organization and I have followed her to her new business!! She's friendly and to the point - and explains things which really help. Also, her newsletter is full of tips for better skin that most ordinary wouldn't know about.
Kristen Stirling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Stirling accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Stirling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Kristen Stirling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Stirling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Stirling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Stirling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.