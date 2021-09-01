See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Kristen Stirling, APN

Dermatology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristen Stirling, APN is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. 

Kristen Stirling works at Tennessee Telederm in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Telederm
    73 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 527-8140
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kristen Stirling, APN

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164762704
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Belmont University
    Undergraduate School

