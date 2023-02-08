See All Psychologists in Poplar Bluff, MO
Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN

Behavioral Medicine
4.5 (28)
Map Pin Small Poplar Bluff, MO
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN

Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Central Methodist University|Walden University College of Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Kristerpher Brimberry works at Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristerpher Brimberry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff
    225 Physicians Park Ste 303, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Kristerpher Brimberry's Office & Staff

    Experience with Kristerpher Brimberry

    About Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 3 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871180265
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central Methodist University|Walden University College of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristerpher Brimberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristerpher Brimberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristerpher Brimberry works at Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Kristerpher Brimberry’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Kristerpher Brimberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristerpher Brimberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristerpher Brimberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristerpher Brimberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

