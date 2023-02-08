Overview of Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN

Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Central Methodist University|Walden University College of Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.



Kristerpher Brimberry works at Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.