Kristerpher Brimberry, APRN is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Central Methodist University|Walden University College of Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 303, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
If you need a mental health professional who cares and is compassionate and dedicated to what he does and his patients, go see Chris! You will leave with hope and the knowledge someone truly cares.
Education & Certifications
- Central Methodist University|Walden University College of Nursing
