Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kristi Compton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristi Compton, PHD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 400 N Saint Paul St Ste 1150, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Compton?
In my criminal law practice, I've had several cases where Dr. Compton provided forensic analyses of clients and/or witnesses. Her diagnostic skills and forensic evaluations are highly respected by both prosecutors and defense attorneys in Collin County. Because she is hired by the prosecution in some cases, and by defense counsel in others, her opinions and testimony are very difficult to attack. Dr. Compton is a highly credible expert witness who really knows her stuff.
About Dr. Kristi Compton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801917687
Frequently Asked Questions
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Compton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.