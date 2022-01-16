Kristi Dename accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristi Dename, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristi Dename, LMHC is a Counselor in Lynbrook, NY.
Locations
Biofeedback, Mental Health Counseling & Creative Arts Therapy, PLLC211 Broadway Ste 207, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 825-6567
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I originally didn't think I needed therapy but with encouragement from my mother I decided to see Kristi. It was one of the best decisions I ever made and I feel so lucky our paths have crossed. She is extremely understanding, kind, empathetic, and remembers everything! She genuinely cares about her clients and I cannot be more grateful to her. She has helped me tackle OCD, PPA, and Health Anxiety among other issues. She is also extremely knowledgeable about many different things on top of being just an amazing and compassionate human being. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Kristi Dename, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134539042
Kristi Dename has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Kristi Dename. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristi Dename.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristi Dename, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristi Dename appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.