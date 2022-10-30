Kristi Lorenc, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristi Lorenc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristi Lorenc, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristi Lorenc, CNP
Kristi Lorenc, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Maumee, OH.
Kristi Lorenc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kristi Lorenc's Office Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Arrowhead Family Practice660 Beaver Creek Cir Ste 110, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristi Lorenc?
Listened to what I have to say and is thorough in explaining what needs to be done.
About Kristi Lorenc, CNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043686710
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristi Lorenc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristi Lorenc accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristi Lorenc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristi Lorenc works at
4 patients have reviewed Kristi Lorenc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristi Lorenc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristi Lorenc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristi Lorenc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.