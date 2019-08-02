See All Clinical Psychologists in Hurst, TX
Dr. Kristi Mannon, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristi Mannon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hurst, TX. 

Dr. Mannon works at Cook Children's Physician Ntwk in Hurst, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cook Children's Psychology Clinic - Hurst
    750 Mid Cities Blvd Ste 100, Hurst, TX 76054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 729-6099
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Superior HealthPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2019
    Excellent listener and wonderful personally
    Mozingo — Aug 02, 2019
    About Dr. Kristi Mannon, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144639865
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristi Mannon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannon works at Cook Children's Physician Ntwk in Hurst, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mannon’s profile.

    Dr. Mannon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

