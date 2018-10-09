See All Nurse Practitioners in Eugene, OR
Kristi Wallace, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristi Wallace, FNP

Kristi Wallace, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristi Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    74 E 18th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 255-2248
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2018
    One of the most professional medical providers I've known in 40 years. Kristi is knowledgeable, caring, pleasant, and honest -- at every appointment. She tends to listen rather than lecture, always has time for the patient, and is warmly GENUINE. Pleasant professional office staff, too!
    Eugene, OR — Oct 09, 2018
    Photo: Kristi Wallace, FNP
    About Kristi Wallace, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851609945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LINFIELD COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

