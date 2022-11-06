See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Kristia Owens, OD

Optometry
4.7 (244)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Kristia Owens, OD

Dr. Kristia Owens, OD is an Optometrist in Mesa, AZ. 

Dr. Owens works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa Stapley in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Owens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa Stapley
    1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 385-2360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Avesis
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 244 ratings
    Patient Ratings (244)
    5 Star
    (203)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Kristia Owens, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1780657288
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristia Owens, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owens works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa Stapley in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Owens’s profile.

    244 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

