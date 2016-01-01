Kristian Dambrino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristian Dambrino, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristian Dambrino, PMHNP
Kristian Dambrino, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Kristian Dambrino works at
Kristian Dambrino's Office Locations
-
1
Centennial2400 Patterson St Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristian Dambrino?
About Kristian Dambrino, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851818348
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristian Dambrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristian Dambrino works at
Kristian Dambrino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristian Dambrino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristian Dambrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristian Dambrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.