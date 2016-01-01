See All Hospitalists in Winston Salem, NC
Kristie Bonnett, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristie Bonnett, ANP

Hospital Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kristie Bonnett, ANP

Kristie Bonnett, ANP is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Kristie Bonnett works at Novant Health Surgical Wellness - Medical Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristie Bonnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Surgical Wellness - Medical Park
    1950 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8118
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristie Bonnett?

    Photo: Kristie Bonnett, ANP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristie Bonnett, ANP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristie Bonnett to family and friends

    Kristie Bonnett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristie Bonnett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristie Bonnett, ANP.

    About Kristie Bonnett, ANP

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669401337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristie Bonnett, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Bonnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristie Bonnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristie Bonnett works at Novant Health Surgical Wellness - Medical Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Kristie Bonnett’s profile.

    Kristie Bonnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Bonnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Bonnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Bonnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.