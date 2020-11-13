See All Counselors in Brick, NJ
Kristie Ferrara, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kristie Ferrara, LPC is a Counselor in Brick, NJ. 

Kristie Ferrara works at Seashore Family Services of New Jersey in Brick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seashore Family Services of New Jersey
    35 Beaverson Blvd Bldg 6, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 477-7877
    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Kristie is without a doubt one of the most compassionate, empathetic, and knowledgeable therapists that I have met so far. She has been very successful in helping me to figure out my own ways to cope with stress and anxiety, instead of "telling" me the answers to my issues. This is the sign of a good therapist. Check her out if you need some guidance. If you two are a good fit, then she can be very helpful to your situation.
    RPR — Nov 13, 2020
    Photo: Kristie Ferrara, LPC
    About Kristie Ferrara, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679538276
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristie Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristie Ferrara works at Seashore Family Services of New Jersey in Brick, NJ. View the full address on Kristie Ferrara’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristie Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Ferrara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Ferrara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Ferrara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

