Kristie Wade, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristie Wade, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Great Falls, SC. 

Kristie Wade works at MUSC Health - Primary Care - Great Falls in Great Falls, SC with other offices in Chester, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health - Primary Care - Great Falls
    308 Chester Ave, Great Falls, SC 29055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Chester Medical Center
    1 Medical Park Dr Bldg 3 Ste A, Chester, SC 29706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 20, 2021
Kristie is absolutely wonderful!
Jennifer — Nov 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kristie Wade, FNP
About Kristie Wade, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1447797816
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
  • Musc Health Chester Medical Center
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

