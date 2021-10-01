See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Kristie Yakura, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristie Yakura, APRN

Kristie Yakura, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristie Yakura's Office Locations

  1. 1
    201 E 5th St Ste 1900, Cincinnati, OH 45202 (513) 277-9614
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2021
    She is absolutely wonderful. Has helped me so much with my condition. She cares for her patience and will even call to check up on them.
    — Oct 01, 2021
    Photo: Kristie Yakura, APRN
    About Kristie Yakura, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336403161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristie Yakura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristie Yakura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Kristie Yakura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Yakura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Yakura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Yakura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

