Dr. Barbee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristin Barbee, PSY.D
Dr. Kristin Barbee, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chesapeake, VA.
Focus Behavorial Health Group LLC4012 Raintree Rd Ste 120A, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
As a therapist, she truly understands what I'm going through. She always gives me resolutions to my problems and allows me to call her outside of appointments to check up on me. She offers virtual health for those with busy schedules or that live far from her location.
About Dr. Kristin Barbee, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Barbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbee.
