Kristin Barrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC
Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Kristin Barrett works at
Kristin Barrett's Office Locations
-
1
The Practice3547 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 877-1100Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Barrett?
The staff here are awesome. Sometimes the wait times are a bit long, but its only that way because the doctors give you their undivided attention and do not rush you when you come in for an appointment. They really listen to you and care about how youre feeling and what you have to say. Ive been seeing Kristin for about a year now and I honestly dont know how I would have made it through 2020 without her. Its so nice to have a doctor who treats you as a person rather than a number. If you can be a little patient with them from time to time you will see that the care and treatment you receive is well worth the wait! I highly recommend this practice. =)
About Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962988972
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Barrett works at
2 patients have reviewed Kristin Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.