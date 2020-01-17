Overview

Kristin Brown, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ca|California State University, Fresno, Ca and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Kristin Brown works at Office in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.