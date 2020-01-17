See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Kristin Brown, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristin Brown, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Brown, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ca|California State University, Fresno, Ca and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Kristin Brown works at Office in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Brown?

    Jan 17, 2020
    Good but noisy
    — Jan 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Brown, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Brown, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Brown to family and friends

    Kristin Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Brown, FNP-C.

    About Kristin Brown, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194865535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ca|California State University, Fresno, Ca
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Brown, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Kristin Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.