Kristin Brown, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Brown, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Brown, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ca|California State University, Fresno, Ca and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Kristin Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Office9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Brown?
Good but noisy
About Kristin Brown, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194865535
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ca|California State University, Fresno, Ca
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Brown accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristin Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Kristin Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Brown works at
10 patients have reviewed Kristin Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.