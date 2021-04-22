See All Physicians Assistants in Edmond, OK
Kristin Colton, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristin Colton, PA-C

Kristin Colton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edmond, OK. 

Kristin Colton works at Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Colton's Office Locations

    Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC
    2000 E 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 (405) 341-1697

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Conduct Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Evaluation and Management Services
Insomnia
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
PANDAS
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthChoice
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Value Options

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Apr 22, 2021
    Very smart. I trust her more than I've trusted any psychiatrists before.
    Chris — Apr 22, 2021
    About Kristin Colton, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548584030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Colton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Colton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Colton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Colton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Colton works at Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Kristin Colton’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Kristin Colton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Colton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Colton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Colton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

