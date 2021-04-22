Kristin Colton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Colton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Colton, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristin Colton, PA-C
Kristin Colton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edmond, OK.
Kristin Colton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kristin Colton's Office Locations
-
1
Stanbro Healthcare Group LLC2000 E 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 341-1697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthChoice
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Colton?
Very smart. I trust her more than I've trusted any psychiatrists before.
About Kristin Colton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548584030
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Colton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Colton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Colton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Colton works at
17 patients have reviewed Kristin Colton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Colton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Colton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Colton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.