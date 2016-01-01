See All Pediatricians in Appleton, WI
Kristin Day, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristin Day, NP

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Kristin Day, NP

Kristin Day, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Kristin Day works at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Day's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton
    2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4589
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Day?

    Photo: Kristin Day, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Day, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Day to family and friends

    Kristin Day's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Day

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Day, NP.

    About Kristin Day, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497787014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Day, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Day works at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Kristin Day’s profile.

    Kristin Day has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.