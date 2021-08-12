Kristin Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Fink, PA
Offers telehealth
Kristin Fink, PA is a Physician Assistant in Overland Park, KS.
Kristin Fink works at
Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Mission Farms4061 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 323-4600
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Kristin Fink is fast but competent. I get all my questions answered and haven't had any issues she was not able to help with. I love being able to send in pictures of an area (on the website) and having a nurse or herself answer questions. I do not like calling and going to voicemail during business hours. I have figured out the receptionist doesn't ever answer the phone, but she will call you back. It is an unnecessary and annoying step.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336162494
Kristin Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kristin Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Fink.
