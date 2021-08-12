See All Physicians Assistants in Overland Park, KS
Kristin Fink, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Fink, PA is a Physician Assistant in Overland Park, KS. 

Kristin Fink works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Mission Farms
    4061 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 323-4600
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Kristin Fink, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336162494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Fink works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Kristin Fink’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kristin Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

