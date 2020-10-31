See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Kristin Guidry, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristin Guidry, NP

Kristin Guidry, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisiana At Lafayette and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.

Kristin Guidry works at HOSPITAL MEDICINE GROUP in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Guidry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HMG Physicians LLC
    8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-4764
  2. 2
    Baton Rouge General Physicians - Ascension
    14105 Highway 73 Ste 200, Prairieville, LA 70769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 673-8983
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    MidCity Medicine Clinic
    3401 North Blvd Ste 130, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 387-7900
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Baton Rouge General Medical Center
    3600 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 387-7070
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2020
    I chose Banda on a random as my doctor hoping someone can figure what was wrong with me. He was very patient and great along with Kristin Guidry. It started a few years ago. Long story short I felt like this was one of the lowest point in my life and I needed professional help. Kristin called my cell to check up on me when I wasn’t feeling good to see how the medication was working. They both told me to stop checking into e.r instead come see them. They helped me get through it!!! Their great!! God bless them!
    Teresa tran — Oct 31, 2020
    Kristin Guidry's Office & Staff

    Experience with Kristin Guidry

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Kristin Guidry, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588194641
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
    • OUR LADY OF THE LAKE COLLEGE
